What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of California Resources (CRCQQ)?

On August 19, the President & CEO of California Resources (CRCQQ), Todd Stevens, sold shares of CRCQQ for $30.44K.

This is Stevens’ first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. In addition to Todd Stevens, one other CRCQQ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, California Resources has an average volume of 505.14K.

The insider sentiment on California Resources has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Todd Stevens’ trades have generated a -44.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

California Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm also explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on April 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.