What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Bristol Myers (BMY)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Bristol Myers (BMY), Giovanni Caforio, sold shares of BMY for $2.5M.

Following Giovanni Caforio’s last BMY Sell transaction on March 10, 2015, the stock climbed by 4.6%. In addition to Giovanni Caforio, 2 other BMY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bristol Myers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.13 billion and GAAP net loss of -$85,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.43 billion. The company has a one-year high of $68.34 and a one-year low of $45.76. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 13.29M.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BMY. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.40, reflecting a -12.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bristol Myers has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Giovanni Caforio’s trades have generated a -18.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

