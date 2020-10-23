What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Briggs & Stratton (BGGSQ)?

Yesterday, the President of Briggs & Stratton (BGGSQ), Todd Teske, sold shares of BGGSQ for $623.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.79 and a one-year low of $0.09. Currently, Briggs & Stratton has an average volume of 230.32K.

The insider sentiment on Briggs & Stratton has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Briggs & Stratton Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of gasoline engines and outdoor powered equipment. It operates through Engines and Products segments. The Engines segment produces four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines which are used in the production of walk-behind and riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers. The Products segment comprises lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.