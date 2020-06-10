What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Bok Financial (BOKF)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Bok Financial (BOKF), Steven G. Bradshaw, sold shares of BOKF for $650K.

This is Bradshaw’s first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions. In addition to Steven G. Bradshaw, one other BOKF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $442 million and quarterly net profit of $62.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422 million and had a net profit of $111 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.28 and a one-year low of $34.57. Currently, Bok Financial has an average volume of 308.19K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $57.00, reflecting a 14.1% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $650K worth of BOKF shares and purchased $157.8K worth of BOKF shares. The insider sentiment on Bok Financial has been positive according to 134 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.