What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Blackrock (BLK)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Blackrock (BLK), Laurence Fink, sold shares of BLK for $24.2M.

Following Laurence Fink’s last BLK Sell transaction on February 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.0%. In addition to Laurence Fink, one other BLK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blackrock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.65 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.21 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 billion and had a net profit of $1 billion. The company has a one-year high of $592.48 and a one-year low of $323.98. Currently, Blackrock has an average volume of 460.50K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $625.58, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Blackrock has been negative according to 127 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, and Laurence Douglas Fink in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.