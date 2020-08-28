What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of AXT (AXTI)?

Yesterday, the CEO of AXT (AXTI), Morris Young, sold shares of AXTI for $30K.

This is Young’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. Following Morris Young’s last AXTI Sell transaction on July 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.05 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, AXT has an average volume of 159.01K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $30K worth of AXTI shares and purchased $314.3K worth of AXTI shares. The insider sentiment on AXT has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.