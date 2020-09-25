What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Avinger (AVGR)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Avinger (AVGR), Jeffrey Soinski, sold shares of AVGR for $3,017.

In addition to Jeffrey Soinski, 3 other AVGR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.63 and a one-year low of $0.24.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avinger, Inc. manufactures catheter devices used to treat vascular diseases. It designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Ocelot MVRX, Ocelot PIXL, Pantheris, Wildcat, Juicebox and Kittycat 2. The company offers its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.