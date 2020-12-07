What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of ARC Document Solutions (ARC)?

On December 4, the COB, Pres & CEO of ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar, sold shares of ARC for $228.1K.

In addition to Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar, one other ARC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, ARC Document Solutions has an average volume of 67.72K. ARC’s market cap is $59.65 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.34.

The insider sentiment on ARC Document Solutions has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales. The company was founded by Sathiyamurthy Chandramohan and Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar in 1988 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.