What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Aqua Metals (AQMS)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Aqua Metals (AQMS), Cotton Stephen, sold shares of AQMS for $3,934.

In addition to Cotton Stephen, 2 other AQMS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Aqua Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.36 million and GAAP net loss of $11.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.33 and a one-year low of $0.42.

The insider sentiment on Aqua Metals has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the production of recycled lead through an electro-chemical process. It sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.