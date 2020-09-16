What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Antero Midstream (AM)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Antero Midstream (AM), Paul Rady, sold shares of AM for $46.44M.

Following Paul Rady’s last AM Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $8.45 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Antero Midstream has an average volume of 17.14M.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.00, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.