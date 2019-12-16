What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ameriserv Financial (ASRV)?

Today, the Pres & CEO Trust Company of Ameriserv Financial (ASRV), James Huerth, sold shares of ASRV for $66.56K.

Following James Huerth’s last ASRV Sell transaction on February 06, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to James Huerth, one other ASRV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ameriserv Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.53 million and quarterly net profit of $1.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.74 million and had a net profit of $2.33 million. ASRV’s market cap is $72.84M and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.27. Currently, Ameriserv Financial has an average volume of 13.08K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $66.56K worth of ASRV shares and purchased $690 worth of ASRV shares.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. Its principal activities consist of owning and operating subsidiaries, such as AmeriServ Financial Bank, AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co. and AmeriServ Life Insurance.