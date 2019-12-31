What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Alphabet (GOOGL), Sundar Pichai, sold shares of GOOGL for $11.38M.

Following Sundar Pichai’s last GOOGL Sell transaction on September 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 113.8%. In addition to Sundar Pichai, 3 other GOOGL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $7.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.66 billion and had a net profit of $9.19 billion. The company has a one-year high of $1367.07 and a one-year low of $1022.37. GOOGL’s market cap is $861.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.75.

The insider sentiment on Alphabet has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

