What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Agco (AGCO)?

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Agco (AGCO), Martin Richenhagen, sold shares of AGCO for $14.46M.

In addition to Martin Richenhagen, 3 other AGCO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Agco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion and quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.11 billion and had a net profit of $7.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.74 and a one-year low of $35.33. AGCO’s market cap is $6.88 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.70.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.67, reflecting a -5.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Agco has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia Pacific and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by Robert J. Ratliff in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.