What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of AAR (AIR)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of AAR (AIR), John Mcclain Holmes, sold shares of AIR for $1.21M.

Currently, AAR has an average volume of 309.76K. AIR’s market cap is $1.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -59.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.25, reflecting a 0.1% upside.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.