Weyerhaeuser (WY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Stephens gave Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Weyerhaeuser with a $26.60 average price target, which is a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Weyerhaeuser’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion and GAAP net loss of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More on WY: