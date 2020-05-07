WEX (WEX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on WEX (WEX) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 81.5% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Factset Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $175.91 average price target, representing a 31.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $236.52 and a one-year low of $71.13. Currently, WEX has an average volume of 753.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEX in relation to earlier this year.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Flight Solutions segment provides payment and transaction processing services for the needs of commercial and government fleets. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the payment environment of business-to-business payments, providing customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate payment, and transaction monitoring needs. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment involves healthcare payment products and SaaS consumer directed platforms, as well as payroll related benefits to customers. The company was founded by Parker Poole III and William Richardson in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.