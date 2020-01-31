WEX (WEX) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Georgios Mihalos from Cowen & Co. initiated coverage with a Hold rating on WEX (WEX) and a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.25, close to its 52-week high of $234.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihalos is ranked #51 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $244.67, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on January 29, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

WEX’s market cap is currently $9.71B and has a P/E ratio of 148.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WEX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Melissa Goodwin, the CEO and President, WEX Inc. of WEX sold 16,006 shares for a total of $3,441,130.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions.