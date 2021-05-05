WestRock (WRK) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on WestRock (WRK) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.59, close to its 52-week high of $58.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WestRock with a $58.30 average price target.

Based on WestRock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.4 billion and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.42 billion and had a net profit of $139 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WRK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Steven Voorhees, the CEO – President of WRK sold 78,048 shares for a total of $4,132,642.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.