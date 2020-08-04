WestRock (WRK) Gets a Sell Rating from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on WestRock (WRK), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

WestRock has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.33.

WestRock’s market cap is currently $7.21B and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.69.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions for consumer, and corrugated packaging markets. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging and Land & Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment offers consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, home, health, and beauty dispensing, and partition operations. The Land and Development segment sells real estate. WestRock was founded on March 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.