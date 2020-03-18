WestRock (WRK) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on WestRock (WRK), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WestRock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $44.39 and a one-year low of $21.50. Currently, WestRock has an average volume of 2.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WRK in relation to earlier this year.

WestRock Co. engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.