Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Workhorse Group.

Westport Fuel Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.96 million and net profit of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

