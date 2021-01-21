Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westport Fuel Systems with a $5.83 average price target.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.41 million and net profit of $822K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.4 million and had a net profit of $4.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.