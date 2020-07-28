Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) on July 24 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westport Fuel Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33, implying an 113.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.22 million and GAAP net loss of $15.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.04 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.