Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Lake Street and H.C. Wainwright gave Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Delphi Technologies.

Westport Fuel Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.33, which is a 103.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.22 million and GAAP net loss of $15.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.04 million.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.