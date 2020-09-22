Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Westport Fuel Systems with a $4.75 average price target, a 126.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 2.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

