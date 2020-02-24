Westlake Chemical (WLK) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Berry Global Group, and Ardagh Group SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.75, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Westlake Chemical’s market cap is currently $7.98B and has a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.