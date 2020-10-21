Westlake Chemical (WLK) Receives a Buy from Alembic Global

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed maintained a Buy rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK) on October 19 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.80, close to its 52-week high of $75.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 42.8% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, LyondellBasell, and Celanese.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical is a Hold with an average price target of $63.80, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on October 9, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.65 and a one-year low of $28.99. Currently, Westlake Chemical has an average volume of 395.6K.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.