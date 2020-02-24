Westlake Chemical PRN (WLKP) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Buy rating on Westlake Chemical PRN (WLKP) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Ardagh Group SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical PRN is a Hold with an average price target of $24.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Westlake Chemical PRN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is a vertically-integrated, international manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.