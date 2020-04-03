Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.00, a 76.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.75 and a one-year low of $35.07. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average volume of 1.79M.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit segments includes the manufacture and providing services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; builds new commuter locomotives; and renovate passenger transit vehicles. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.