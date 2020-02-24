Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.00, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAB in relation to earlier this year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit.