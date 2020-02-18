Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $81.75 and a one-year low of $61.00. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average volume of 1.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit.