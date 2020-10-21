Western Union (WU) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 19, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Western Union (WU), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.75.

The company has a one-year high of $28.45 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Western Union has an average volume of 4.22M.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.