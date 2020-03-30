Western Union (WU) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Western Union (WU), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 43.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.75.

The company has a one-year high of $28.45 and a one-year low of $17.71. Currently, Western Union has an average volume of 8.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WU in relation to earlier this year.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.