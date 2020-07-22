Western Midstream Partners (WES) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Sharon Lui from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.50.

Western Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.54 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, Western Midstream Partners has an average volume of 2.97M.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.