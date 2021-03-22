Western Midstream Partners (WES) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.40, close to its 52-week high of $20.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Midstream Partners with a $20.29 average price target.

Based on Western Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $647 million and net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $723 million and had a net profit of $288 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.