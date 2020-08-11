Western Midstream Partners (WES) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Western Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Western Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $4.6B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.