Western Midstream Partners (WES) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.22, close to its 52-week low of $17.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Western Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67.

The company has a one-year high of $51.86 and a one-year low of $17.46. Currently, Western Midstream Partners has an average volume of 1.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.