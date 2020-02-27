Western Digital (WDC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on Western Digital (WDC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 65.5% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.06.

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 4.84M.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.

