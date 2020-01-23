Western Digital (WDC) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.64, close to its 52-week high of $70.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.67, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $88.00 price target.

Based on Western Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion and GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $487 million.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.