Western Digital (WDC) Receives a Buy from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.64, a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Western Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $487 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions. The client devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers. The data center devices and solutions category covers capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise SSDs, data center software, and system solutions. The client solutions category offers removable products, hard drive content solutions, and flash content solutions. The company was founded by Alvin B. Phillips in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on WDC: