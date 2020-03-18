Western Digital (WDC) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.02, close to its 52-week low of $27.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Lam Research.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.11, representing a 158.0% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $27.94. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 5.31M.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.

