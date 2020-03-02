Western Digital (WDC) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Patrick Ho from Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Western Digital (WDC) to Buy, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.6% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $83.53 average price target, which is a 59.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Western Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $487 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.

Read More on WDC: