Western Copper (WRN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN) today and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Western Copper’s market cap is currently $161.4M and has a P/E ratio of -58.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WRN in relation to earlier this year.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.