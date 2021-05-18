Western Copper (WRN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.07, close to its 52-week high of $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Western Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Western Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $761.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.