Western Copper (WRN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Howard Kim- February 26, 2020, 7:13 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Western Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $0.89 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 117.5K.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

