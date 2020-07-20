Western Alliance (WAL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance (WAL) on July 17 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Alliance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.75, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $262 million and net profit of $83.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.