Western Alliance (WAL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Wells Fargo gave Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Western Alliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.13, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $20.90. Currently, Western Alliance has an average volume of 1.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.