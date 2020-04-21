Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Pennantpark Floating Rate, and Manhattan Bridge Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westamerica Bancorporation with a $65.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.09 and a one-year low of $46.94. Currently, Westamerica Bancorporation has an average volume of 136K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WABC in relation to earlier this year.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. The company provides loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. Westamerica Bancorp was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.