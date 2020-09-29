West Bancorporation (WTBA) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brendan Nosal maintained a Hold rating on West Bancorporation (WTBA) today and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 36.7% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Waterstone Financial, Bank First National, and Nicolet Bankshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on West Bancorporation is a Hold with an average price target of $17.50.

West Bancorporation’s market cap is currently $268.1M and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WTBA in relation to earlier this year.

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.