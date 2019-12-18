Wesco International (WCC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Wesco International (WCC) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.79, close to its 52-week high of $57.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $57.75 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Wesco International’s market cap is currently $2.35B and has a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.